Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.42. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 9,450 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

