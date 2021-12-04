British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $511.69

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.69 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 523.40 ($6.84). British Land shares last traded at GBX 517.60 ($6.76), with a volume of 4,140,913 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530.83 ($6.94).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 505.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.69. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

