KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KULR. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $3.34 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

