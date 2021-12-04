Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$16.98. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 411,835 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

