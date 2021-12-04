Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$16.98. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 411,835 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.