Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 979.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Agilyx AS in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Agilyx AS has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.00.

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

