Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 187,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

