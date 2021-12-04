Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

LGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $585.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

