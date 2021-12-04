AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of AHCO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

