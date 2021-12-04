salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $258.32 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.