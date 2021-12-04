Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.