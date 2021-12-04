DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Up 3% on Insider Buying Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 51,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,478,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Specifically, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

