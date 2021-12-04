AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.13.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.