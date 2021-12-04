AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.13.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

