OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.49 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.83 to C$3.49 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$701.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

