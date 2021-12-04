Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Thai Oil Public from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

TOIPF stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

