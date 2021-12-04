HSBC Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.