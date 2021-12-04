Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

