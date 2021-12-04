Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

