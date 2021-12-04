B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

