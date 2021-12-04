Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.