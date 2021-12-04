Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.