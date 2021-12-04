Comparing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caribbean Investment and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 2 18 19 0 2.44

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $187.03, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Airbnb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $3.38 billion 31.36 -$4.58 billion ($12.08) -13.80

Caribbean Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A Airbnb -80.74% -102.24% -27.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbnb beats Caribbean Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

