The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

