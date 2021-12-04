Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,066,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

