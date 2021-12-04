Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday.

TPT stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.48. The company has a market cap of £127.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

