Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.94. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £442.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

