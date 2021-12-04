Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.94. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £442.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

