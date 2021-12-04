Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 624,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YVR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 14,555.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

