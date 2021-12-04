Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Up 2.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $75.08. 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

Specifically, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $886.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.