Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 27.5%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

