Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of EXPE opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

