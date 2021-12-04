Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

