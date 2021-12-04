ImmunoGen, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

