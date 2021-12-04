U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

