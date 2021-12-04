Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 357.25 ($4.67) on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.13.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.