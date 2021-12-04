Scientific Games Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

SGMS opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.