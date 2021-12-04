Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

