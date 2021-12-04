FY2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

