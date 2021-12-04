Hannah Grove Buys 33,000 Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($99,163.84).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.52. Abrdn PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

