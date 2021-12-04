FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

