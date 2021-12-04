Analyzing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amgen and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29% Surrozen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amgen and Surrozen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 6 0 2.24 Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $234.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Surrozen has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Amgen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Surrozen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 4.49 $7.26 billion $9.71 20.85 Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

Summary

Amgen beats Surrozen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

