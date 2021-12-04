CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. CEMEX has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

