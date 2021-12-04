ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $272.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $67,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

