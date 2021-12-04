Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$16.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.50.

VET opened at C$13.16 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

