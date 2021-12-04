Barclays Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.75.

Shares of TD opened at C$95.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

