Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.91.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

