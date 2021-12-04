Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) received a C$3.25 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$123.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.09.

In other news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at C$5,008,156.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,611 shares of company stock valued at $84,319.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

