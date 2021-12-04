eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.62. 2,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 723,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Specifically, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $628.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

