F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.92. F45 Training shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1,774 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

