Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 714.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 739.93. The company has a market cap of £900.59 million and a PE ratio of 40.53. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

