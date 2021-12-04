LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

